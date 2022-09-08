China’s central bank may be concerned about cutting interest rates too low, given the widening yield differential between China and the US, analysts say. Photo: Kyodo
China’s yuan dilemma: Beijing ‘faces a choice’ between cutting rates and a weakening currency
- Depreciation pressure on the yuan may constrain China’s ability to expand monetary policy in the second half of the year, say experts
- Combination of slowing growth in China and a strong dollar due to aggressive US tightening predicted to weigh on the yuan outlook
