Kazakhstan is an important node on President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative and a hub for cross-continental trade. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
How are China-Kazakhstan relations, and how strategically important is the Central Asian nation to Russia, the US and Europe?
- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on his first overseas trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic next week
- Strategically located between China and Europe, Kazakhstan is an important node on Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative and a major international transit hub
