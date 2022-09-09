Beijing is determined to stabilise employment ahead of the 20th party congress next month. Photo: AFP
China looks to plug job market damage from tech crackdown with more support for internet economy
- The State Council has promised to scale up support for start-ups and ordered banks to extend special loans to companies in the platform economy
- China’s official surveyed jobless rate for youth hit a new high of 19.9 per cent in July, above that of the United States and many European countries
