Exports are loaded onto a Chinese shipping vessel at a port in Jiangsu province. Shipping agents across the country are reporting plummeting demand for exports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China shipping: exporters lament ‘plummeting’ demand as peak season turns off-season

  • Exports, long an anchor of China’s economy, typically surge before seasonal holidays in the West, but shipping agents are struggling to find enough cargo this year
  • Some analysts have no doubt that China’s exports will keep declining in the coming months, as ‘the turning point has already come’

Luna Sun in Beijingand Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:30pm, 9 Sep, 2022

