Premier Li Keqiang presides over a special meeting of the State Council in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
As China vows to boost economy, crippling zero-Covid policy may be ‘more zealously implemented’
- Premier Li Keqiang vows more economic support measures after provincial investigations, cites ‘slight fluctuation’ in China’s economic recovery
- Appearance by Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, in charge of China’s virus-control measures, at special cabinet meeting brings hope of better coordination between virus control and growth objectives
