The single-aisle C919 has been built to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320. Photo: AFP
Boeing’s China orders ‘likely to be affected’ with home-grown C919 passenger jet set for certification

  • Reports in China suggest the home-grown C919 narrow-body passenger jet could be certified as early as Monday, having been in development since 2008
  • Single-aisle C919 has been built by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320

Amanda Lee
Updated: 10:42pm, 14 Sep, 2022

