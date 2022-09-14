The single-aisle C919 has been built to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320. Photo: AFP
Boeing’s China orders ‘likely to be affected’ with home-grown C919 passenger jet set for certification
- Reports in China suggest the home-grown C919 narrow-body passenger jet could be certified as early as Monday, having been in development since 2008
- Single-aisle C919 has been built by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320
