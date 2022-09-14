Taiwan’s semiconductor output, already the world’s largest, will expand by 20 per cent this year on leftover coronavirus-era demand for consumer electronics and amid rising global concerns about the stability of supply chains for computer chips. The output value will reach about NT$4.89 trillion (US$157.3 billion) in 2022, up about 20 per cent over 2021, according to Terry Tsao, president of industry association Semi Taiwan. Taiwan provides more than 60 per cent of all semiconductors ordered around the world. Semi Taiwan further forecast that Taiwan will be the world’s top buyer of semiconductor raw materials for a second straight year, expanding its share slightly to 23 per cent in 2022, up 0.1 per cent from 2021. Mainland China is tipped to be the No 2 buyer, at 19 per cent, up from 18.6 in 2021. And North America is expected to reach 6.4 per cent, up from 6 per cent last year. ‘The right direction’: Taiwan seeks 400,000 foreigners for critical sectors Taiwan launched its technology sector in the 1980s and specialises in contract work for phones, PCs and servers. It has taken the lead in semiconductors over the years with its considerable experience, creating an industry that is much more mature than in most markets, according to Tony Phoo, a Taipei-based economist with Standard Chartered Bank. “It does show that Taiwan’s semiconductors are definitely playing an increasingly important role in the global market, and Taiwan continues to lead in the most advanced types of semiconductor production,” Phoo said. The island’s most iconic chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , makes most of the world’s advanced chips, meaning those that run fast on minimal power. Global fears of a semiconductor shortfall have put new pressure on Taiwan’s chip production to meet overseas orders, Phoo said. Chips fell into short supply during a demand surge in 2020 and 2021, when work-from-home arrangements resulted in a flood of orders for new PCs and mobile devices. Shortages, compounded by supply-chain glitches, have governments concerned about whether they can get enough chips on short notice for critical electronics, military applications and medical equipment. In August, US President Joe Biden signed into law the Chips and Science Act , which calls for more tech research and development in the interest of national security. The European Commission also proposed its European Chips Act in April to bolster its own research and development. Meanwhile, the spectre of armed conflict between Taiwan and mainland China has raised new questions about how Taiwan would export chips. The mainland’s air and sea military drills in waters around Taiwan last month, when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, were seen as a simulated blockade. Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and resents US influence. ‘More local talent’: China’s foreign firms try to replace expats in zero-Covid Countries that have diplomatic ties with Beijing, including the United States, acknowledge the existence of the one-China principle, which states Taiwan is part of China. But they may not explicitly agree with it. Washington does not take a position on the status of Taiwan, though it opposes any attempt to take the island by force. “Until [other countries] are able to note less risk that would subject them to volatility in the market, they will want to continue to build up a safe level of inventory,” Phoo added. But Taiwan’s 20 per cent growth in semiconductor output this year could just reflect a final stage of the pandemic peak in demand, said Liang Kuo-yuan, the retired founder of the Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute, a Taipei-based think tank. “Semiconductors have a cycle, but the duration isn’t regular, and it might not have got to the bottom,” Liang said.