A disruptive zero-Covid policy and other economic uncertainties are resulting in many smaller European firms trying to reduce their dependency on China. Photo: Reuters
A disruptive zero-Covid policy and other economic uncertainties are resulting in many smaller European firms trying to reduce their dependency on China. Photo: Reuters
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s rising FDI inflows questioned as bulk of investments from EU come from a few large firms

  • ‘Virtually no new European firms have chosen to enter the Chinese market in recent years,’ according to US-based Rhodium Group
  • China’s environment for foreign firms has ‘deteriorated’ in recent months, resulting in increasingly louder calls for more to be done to support foreign and private businesses

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A disruptive zero-Covid policy and other economic uncertainties are resulting in many smaller European firms trying to reduce their dependency on China. Photo: Reuters
A disruptive zero-Covid policy and other economic uncertainties are resulting in many smaller European firms trying to reduce their dependency on China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE