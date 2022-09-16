A disruptive zero-Covid policy and other economic uncertainties are resulting in many smaller European firms trying to reduce their dependency on China. Photo: Reuters
China’s rising FDI inflows questioned as bulk of investments from EU come from a few large firms
- ‘Virtually no new European firms have chosen to enter the Chinese market in recent years,’ according to US-based Rhodium Group
- China’s environment for foreign firms has ‘deteriorated’ in recent months, resulting in increasingly louder calls for more to be done to support foreign and private businesses
A disruptive zero-Covid policy and other economic uncertainties are resulting in many smaller European firms trying to reduce their dependency on China. Photo: Reuters