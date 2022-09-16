The European Commission has been asked to create a supply-chain agreement with Taiwan to ensure a steady supply of essential computer chips. Photo: Shutterstock
The European Commission has been asked to create a supply-chain agreement with Taiwan to ensure a steady supply of essential computer chips. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan
Economy /  China Economy

EU seeks to strengthen Taiwan’s ‘silicon shield’ as military tensions with China threaten chip supply

  • European Parliament overwhelmingly passes resolution calling for a supply-chain agreement with Taiwan, weeks after China formed a ‘virtual blockade’ of the island
  • Taiwan dominates the global market for critical semiconductors, and businesses within the European Union depend heavily on the island’s advanced computer chips

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The European Commission has been asked to create a supply-chain agreement with Taiwan to ensure a steady supply of essential computer chips. Photo: Shutterstock
The European Commission has been asked to create a supply-chain agreement with Taiwan to ensure a steady supply of essential computer chips. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE