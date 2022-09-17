Beijing is pulling out all the stops to stabilise the job market, but China’s youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. Photo: Xinhua
China’s youth jobless rate remains stubbornly high, despite slight improvement in August
- China’s jobless rate for 16-24 year olds was 18.7 per cent in August, down slightly from a record high of 19.9 per cent in July, official data shows
- Some 10.76 million Chinese students will graduate this year amid slowing economic growth, putting even more pressure on the country’s job market
