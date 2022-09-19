Workers on a production line at a fish processing factory in Liaoning province. Photo: Xinhua
Why China’s food security is being threatened by nutrient loss
- The loss of nutrient-rich foods through processing, packaging, handling and transport poses a threat to China’s food security, says government think tank
- New study adds authorities should promote a more healthy and low-carbon diet, including coarse grains, aquatic products and white meat like poultry
Workers on a production line at a fish processing factory in Liaoning province. Photo: Xinhua