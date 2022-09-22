Young Chinese are becoming more reluctant to get married and have children due to fast-changing socioeconomic conditions. Photo: AFP
China launches new maternity, marital survey in bid to staunch population loss
- A total of 20,000 Chinese aged 20-44 across 100 counties, districts and cities will take part in the new survey
- The questionnaire revolves around childbirth plans and problems with policies concerning marriage and starting a family
