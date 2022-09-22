US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday announced yet another aggressive interest rate hike. Photo: AFP
China’s capital conundrum: US Fed hikes and geopolitical strife add fuel to yuan exodus
- After another interest-rate hike by the US Fed, and with more to come, China’s central bank is looking to prevent a rapid depreciation of the yuan
- Some analysts are calling for Beijing to maintain flexibility in the yuan’s exchange rate, even after it recently crossed a key psychological line of 7.0 yuan to the US dollar
