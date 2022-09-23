Soybean meal is one of the most commonly used protein supplements in animal feed. Photo: Reuters
China moves to ensure food security by reducing soybean meal in animal feed
- The agriculture ministry says feed crops like soybean meal are the ‘contradiction’ at the heart of China’s food security goals
- More than 85 per cent of China’s soybean supply was imported last year, with Brazil and the United States the two largest sources
