Soybean meal is one of the most commonly used protein supplements in animal feed. Photo: Reuters
China moves to ensure food security by reducing soybean meal in animal feed

  • The agriculture ministry says feed crops like soybean meal are the ‘contradiction’ at the heart of China’s food security goals
  • More than 85 per cent of China’s soybean supply was imported last year, with Brazil and the United States the two largest sources

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Sep, 2022

