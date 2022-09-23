An electric passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, being unloaded from a vessel in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
China’s trade with Indonesia surges almost 30 per cent thanks to jump in commodity prices, raw material demand
- Imports of Indonesian goods grew 31.1 per cent between January and August compared to the same period in 2021
- Chinese exports to Indonesia were 26.2 per cent higher in the first eight months compared to January–August last year
An electric passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, being unloaded from a vessel in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua