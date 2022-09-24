Local governments across China are using special-purpose bonds – a form of off-budget debt – to raise case for economy-boosting infrastructure projects such as transport expansions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s special-purpose bonds: what are the risks and rewards of infrastructure-fuelled debt?
- Special-purpose bonds are a form of off-budget debt that cash-strapped local governments use to raise funds, usually for large infrastructure construction projects
- China’s local governments are increasingly using special-purpose bond revenue to boost their local economies, but debt-fuelled infrastructure spending comes at a price
