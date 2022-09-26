The People’s Bank of China is expected to impose controls to prevent a rapid depreciation of the yuan against the US dollar. Photo: AP
Explainer |
China yuan: what can the central bank do to prevent the currency weakening against the US dollar?
- Analysts expect the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to impose more controls to prevent a rapid depreciation of the yuan
- The PBOC may cut banks’ forex reserve requirement again and it could restore the so-called countercyclical factor, experts say
The People’s Bank of China is expected to impose controls to prevent a rapid depreciation of the yuan against the US dollar. Photo: AP