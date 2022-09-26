Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks on Saturday at the Global Asset Management Forum 2022 Fall Summit. Photo: Weibo
US-China relations: economic globalisation has forever changed, warns ex-finance minister Lou Jiwei
- Prominent and outspoken government adviser accuses US of trade protectionism as it tries to reshore manufacturing and boost American competitiveness with China in hi-tech sectors
- Still, there is room for improvement in economic globalisation despite recent setbacks
Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks on Saturday at the Global Asset Management Forum 2022 Fall Summit. Photo: Weibo