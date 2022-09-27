Chinese shoppers are increasingly turning to second-hand goods to save money during a time of economic difficulties. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese shoppers are increasingly turning to second-hand goods to save money during a time of economic difficulties. Photo: Shutterstock
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s booming second-hand market is perfect for penny-pinching, but maybe skip the used socks

  • Hundreds of millions of China’s second-hand e-commerce shoppers are finding the market heavily saturated after decades of consumption-fuelled economic growth
  • The trade of used goods in China has become more commonplace as e-commerce platforms have matured and reduced some of the online fraud that was once more commonplace

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 10:28am, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese shoppers are increasingly turning to second-hand goods to save money during a time of economic difficulties. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese shoppers are increasingly turning to second-hand goods to save money during a time of economic difficulties. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE