The World Bank cut its gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 2.8 per cent from 5.0 per cent in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s GDP growth to lag behind rest of developing East Asia as zero-Covid, property crisis bite, World Bank says
- The World Bank has cut its economic growth forecast for China this year to 2.8 per cent, down from an April estimate of 5.0 per cent
- At the same time, it revised upwards its 2022 expectations for the rest of developing East Asia and the Pacific, from 4.8 per cent to 5.3 per cent
