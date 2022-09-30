Common prosperity also involves fairer access to better public services, including education, medical care and food. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s common prosperity drive for shared wealth to get fresh push as ‘strategic goal’ during party congress

  • Common prosperity is already included in the Communist Party constitution, but more emphasis is set be placed on the initiative during the 20th party congress
  • Senior party ideologist Han Baojiang says Beijing is trying to narrow various socioeconomic gaps following a recently published speech by President Xi Jinping

Orange Wang

Updated: 12:17am, 30 Sep, 2022

