Foreign investors are growing more vocal with their frustration about China’s current business environment. Illustration: Henry Wong
China's economic recovery
China’s ‘erratic policy shifts’ have some companies wondering how much more they can take

  • From local subcontractors to multinational corporations, companies in China are struggling to make sense of the business environment
  • Private and foreign investors are waiting for policy signals at the coming 20th party congress, which will usher in a new generation of leaders

Frank Tang in Beijing and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:00am, 30 Sep, 2022

