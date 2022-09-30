Foreign investors are growing more vocal with their frustration about China’s current business environment. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s ‘erratic policy shifts’ have some companies wondering how much more they can take
- From local subcontractors to multinational corporations, companies in China are struggling to make sense of the business environment
- Private and foreign investors are waiting for policy signals at the coming 20th party congress, which will usher in a new generation of leaders
Foreign investors are growing more vocal with their frustration about China’s current business environment. Illustration: Henry Wong