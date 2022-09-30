The C919 has been built to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320. Photo: Reuters
China’s C919 home-grown narrow-body passenger jet seemingly certified to fly, set to challenge Boeing, Airbus

  • China’s home-grown C919 narrow-body passenger jet appears to have been finally certified to fly by the Civil Aviation Administration of China
  • Single-aisle C919s, manufactured by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), are meant to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320

Amanda Lee
Updated: 1:45pm, 30 Sep, 2022

