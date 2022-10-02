The falling value of the pound against the yuan is taking pressure off Chinese students in Britain, including a large student population. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese in Britain breathe a sigh of relief as the pound’s sudden crash eases ‘soaring’ living costs
- As the pound crashes against global currencies, including the yuan, Chinese in Britain are finding living costs more bearable
- If the pound depreciates further, however, Chinese goods sold in Britain will become more expensive, economists say
