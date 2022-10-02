The survey found businesses were concerned about the European political environment. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese firms in Europe concerned by calls for decoupling and growing support for protectionism
- A survey of businesses operating in the EU highlighted concerns about the ‘wall’ put up around the bloc’s hi-tech and telecoms sector
- Companies also worried about the political atmosphere and the increase in negative views about China across the continent
