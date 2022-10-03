Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping toast glasses during a dinner reception at the Great Hall of the People on Friday to mark China’s National Day holiday. Photo: AP
China’s risk-averse local cadres at a loss as Beijing repeats economy-boosting plea but offers little
- With the 20th party congress approaching, Premier Li Keqiang’s economy-boosting directives to local authorities ‘will have some effect, but don’t expect too much’, researcher says
- Fears over potential political missteps and abrupt policy changes have resulted in political inertia as local authorities take a wait-and-see approach
