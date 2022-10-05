More than half of Taiwanese companies with mainland China operations have already relocated, or plan to relocate, some operations away from the mainland, according to newly released survey results. Photo: AFP
More than half of Taiwanese companies with mainland China operations have already relocated, or plan to relocate, some operations away from the mainland, according to newly released survey results. Photo: AFP
China manufacturing
Economy /  China Economy

Taiwan firms’ ‘crisis of confidence’ in China’s business environment started before Pelosi, survey finds

  • Most Taiwanese companies doing business in mainland China have moved or planned to move some manufacturing or sourcing elsewhere, according to a US think tank poll
  • Survey reflects Taiwanese business executives’ views on mainland China, and ‘military conflict’ was a leading concern even before military drills

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 5:41am, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More than half of Taiwanese companies with mainland China operations have already relocated, or plan to relocate, some operations away from the mainland, according to newly released survey results. Photo: AFP
More than half of Taiwanese companies with mainland China operations have already relocated, or plan to relocate, some operations away from the mainland, according to newly released survey results. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE