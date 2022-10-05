More than half of Taiwanese companies with mainland China operations have already relocated, or plan to relocate, some operations away from the mainland, according to newly released survey results. Photo: AFP
Taiwan firms’ ‘crisis of confidence’ in China’s business environment started before Pelosi, survey finds
- Most Taiwanese companies doing business in mainland China have moved or planned to move some manufacturing or sourcing elsewhere, according to a US think tank poll
- Survey reflects Taiwanese business executives’ views on mainland China, and ‘military conflict’ was a leading concern even before military drills
