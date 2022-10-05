Demand is growing for Chinese solar exports in Europe as businesses and families flock to install rooftop solar panels amid soaring energy prices. Photo: Reuters
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China’s solar exports to Europe shine bright amid dimming trade outlook, global recession fears

  • Chinese solar battery exports to the EU surged 138 per cent in the first eight months of the year, compared with the same period in 2021
  • Soaring electricity prices in Europe, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are one of the major factors driving up demand

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 4:13pm, 5 Oct, 2022

