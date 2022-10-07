In Xinjiang, cotton-ginning mills are displaying less interest and more prudent attitudes towards buying this year. Photo: Xinhua
In Xinjiang, cotton-ginning mills are displaying less interest and more prudent attitudes towards buying this year. Photo: Xinhua
As China’s cotton harvest begins, US’ Xinjiang ‘forced labour’ law and global recession fears hobble demand

  • The spot price of cotton from Xinjiang has fallen by more than 20 per cent since Washington effectively banned imports from the region in June
  • Supply side disruptions caused by extreme weather in countries like the US and recession fears are also weighing on the global cotton market

Ji Siqi
Updated: 11:13am, 7 Oct, 2022

