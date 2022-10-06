Trading of the yuan-rouble pair has surged as Russia struggles under the weight of Western sanctions. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan becomes most traded foreign currency on Russian exchange amid efforts to ‘de-dollarize’ economy

  • A total of 64,900 yuan-rouble transactions were completed on Monday, with the volume of trading reaching 70.3 billion roubles (US$1.17 billion)
  • Russia has been forced to settle more transactions in yuan after being hit with Western financial sanctions for invading Ukraine

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 9:11pm, 6 Oct, 2022

