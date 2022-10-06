Vietnamese manufacturers are among the best-positioned to capitalise on US efforts to shift supply chains ‘away from strategic rivals’. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tensions open door for these 7 trade partners to capitalise on Washington’s ‘friendshoring’

  • New analysis says US’ shift away from China to strengthen supply chains with allies won’t be easy, as China looks to remain critical in the ‘most globalised’ sectors
  • Economist says companies have already become used to US-China frictions, and there’s no ‘fast and easy solution’ to leaving China behind

Kandy Wong

Updated: 11:34pm, 6 Oct, 2022

