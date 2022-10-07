Chinese energy firms signed 20 new LNG contracts last year, accounting for 40 per cent of all new contracts signed in 2021 in terms of volume. Photo: Reuters
China’s long-term LNG contracts surge, leaving it in a ‘delicate position’ with US and Russia
- China’s growing reliance on gas supplies from both the US and Russia could leave it at the mercy of geopolitical forces, a new report says
- China has signed a record number of long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts in the past two years, many with American firms
