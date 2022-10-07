The number of new enrolments in Chinese vocational colleges reached 5.57 million last year, up by 180 per cent from a decade ago. Photo: Getty Images
China’s vocational college graduates find low pay, fierce competition the norm in tough job market
- Some 63.4 per cent of vocational college graduates in China earn less than 5,000 yuan (US$702) per month and 80 per cent would settle for casual work
- Enrolment in vocational colleges has increased by 4.13 million in the past three years, but low pay and fierce job competition is the reality after graduation
The number of new enrolments in Chinese vocational colleges reached 5.57 million last year, up by 180 per cent from a decade ago. Photo: Getty Images