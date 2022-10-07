Taiwan’s exports fell 5.3 per cent in September from a year earlier to US$37.53 billion. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s exports tumble for the first time in more than 2 years as mainland China demand slackens
- Taiwan’s exports fell 5.3 per cent in September from a year earlier to US$37.53 billion, logging a contraction for the first time since June 2020
- Exports to mainland China fell an annual 13.3 per cent to US$15.17 billion in September, after a 9.9 per cent contraction in August
