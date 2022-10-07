International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the IMF will lower its global economic growth forecast next week. Photo: AP
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the IMF will lower its global economic growth forecast next week. Photo: AP
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

New China GDP estimate downgrades 2022’s economic growth to 3 per cent as global recession concerns mount

  • Zero-Covid policy, property sector downturn and external factors continue to cast a pall over China’s economy, the Peterson Institute for International Economics says
  • Global economy is at risk of a ‘massive setback’, IMF chief warns as a fourth downgrade is expected next week

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the IMF will lower its global economic growth forecast next week. Photo: AP
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the IMF will lower its global economic growth forecast next week. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE