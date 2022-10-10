With the 20th party congress fast approaching, party ideologists have been busy promoting the policies and governing philosophy of Xi Jinping, who is set to be elected for a historic third term as secretary general of the Communist Party. Photo: Reuters
Global Impact: 20th party congress preparations enter final leg
- Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this edition, we count down to the 20th party congress and wrap up the recent propaganda blitz
