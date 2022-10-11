New economy-restricting lockdowns have been implemented in Shanghai this month as coronavirus cases re-emerge. Photo: AFP
China’s third-quarter GDP growth projected at 3.5 per cent amid ‘inescapable’ economic pressure
- On average, economists expect that China’s economy grew by 3.5 per cent during the year’s third quarter, and they say more must be done to restore market confidence
- China must strive to avoid ‘persistent and structural economic damage’, analyst warns
