China’s economic outlook is dimming due to a number of factors, including Beijing’s hardline zero-Covid policy and a property sector downturn. Photo: Reuters
IMF cuts China’s GDP growth forecast, adding ‘the worst is yet to come’ for the global economy
- The International Monetary Fund has forecast China’s economy to expand by 3.2 per cent in 2022, slightly lower than its previous estimate
- The Washington-based institution left its global economic growth prediction unchanged at 3.2 per cent, but revised down its 2023 forecast
