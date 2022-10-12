China is building new terminals and storage facilities for liquefied natural gas, such as this one in Hebei province, in a bid to address the nation’s energy-security concerns. Photo: Xinhua
China is building new terminals and storage facilities for liquefied natural gas, such as this one in Hebei province, in a bid to address the nation’s energy-security concerns. Photo: Xinhua
China energy security
Economy /  China Economy

China’s rapid LNG expansions power its push to maintain energy security in the face of crises

  • Liquefied natural gas infrastructure is booming in China, from expansions to new facilities, as the country prioritises transition away from coal
  • Power shortages and interruptions over the past two years highlight urgency of securing alternative forms of cleaner energy

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is building new terminals and storage facilities for liquefied natural gas, such as this one in Hebei province, in a bid to address the nation’s energy-security concerns. Photo: Xinhua
China is building new terminals and storage facilities for liquefied natural gas, such as this one in Hebei province, in a bid to address the nation’s energy-security concerns. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE