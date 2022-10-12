China’s CJ-1000A high-bypass turbofan jet engine, for its home-grown C919 passenger jet, is expected to be in development for several years. Photo: Weibo
China’s C919 jet to be more home-grown with a domestically made engine, but how long will it take?
- Adviser to C919 passenger jet programme flags risks of China relying on foreign supplies of critical technology
- Several of the most technologically advanced components of China’s new passenger jet, including its engine, come from overseas
China’s CJ-1000A high-bypass turbofan jet engine, for its home-grown C919 passenger jet, is expected to be in development for several years. Photo: Weibo