China’s efforts to lure foreign professionals into its talent pool have failed to make a splash, as restrictive policies and geopolitical tensions keep them away. Illustration: Perry Tse
China’s talent war tussle as red tape, US tensions shrink labour pool amid ‘people decoupling’
- US-China tensions, coupled with Beijing’s strict immigration policy and stringent coronavirus-control measures, have slowed the flow of foreign talent
- The likes of Taiwan and Singapore have stepped up efforts to attract workers from around the world as low birth rates and ageing populations shrink talent pools
