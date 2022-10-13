President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (left) is restoring ties with Washington, effectively walking back his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s more pro-China orientation. Photo: AP
China looks to maintain Philippines supply chain gains as Marcos Jnr pivots back to US

  • Beijing wants to build ‘demonstration parks’ in China and the Philippines that would offer tax breaks and other incentives, while further integrating supply chains
  • Amid US threats of decoupling, China is looking to shore up supply chains and maintain gains made under former president Rodrigo Duterte, experts say

Ralph Jennings

Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Oct, 2022

