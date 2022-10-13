President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (left) is restoring ties with Washington, effectively walking back his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s more pro-China orientation. Photo: AP
China looks to maintain Philippines supply chain gains as Marcos Jnr pivots back to US
- Beijing wants to build ‘demonstration parks’ in China and the Philippines that would offer tax breaks and other incentives, while further integrating supply chains
- Amid US threats of decoupling, China is looking to shore up supply chains and maintain gains made under former president Rodrigo Duterte, experts say
President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (left) is restoring ties with Washington, effectively walking back his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s more pro-China orientation. Photo: AP