China is a global leader in the development of a sovereign digital currency. Photo: Bloomberg
Wary of US dollar hegemony, Chinese state researchers float idea of a pan-Asian digital currency

  • The digital token would be pegged to a basket of 13 currencies, including the yuan, Japanese yen, South Korean won and those of the 10 Asean countries
  • The government researchers said a common Asian digital currency would lower the region’s reliance on the US dollar and help safeguard financial stability

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Oct, 2022

