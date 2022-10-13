China is a global leader in the development of a sovereign digital currency. Photo: Bloomberg
Wary of US dollar hegemony, Chinese state researchers float idea of a pan-Asian digital currency
- The digital token would be pegged to a basket of 13 currencies, including the yuan, Japanese yen, South Korean won and those of the 10 Asean countries
- The government researchers said a common Asian digital currency would lower the region’s reliance on the US dollar and help safeguard financial stability
