The Yangtze River is the world’s busiest and largest waterway for inland water transport, and handles over 80 per cent of iron ore, coal and foreign traded goods along the basin. Photo: Xinhua
China’s power squeeze could drag into winter after summer drought, may need ‘special attention’
- Sichuan province anticipating 10 to 30 per cent power shortfall over the winter months in the worst-case scenario after being hit hard by summer droughts
- Coal producers have been boosting output, while also prioritising supply of thermal coal since early October to prepare for increased winter power demand
The Yangtze River is the world’s busiest and largest waterway for inland water transport, and handles over 80 per cent of iron ore, coal and foreign traded goods along the basin. Photo: Xinhua