China says it will ramp up efforts to bolster its professional workforce as it strives to become a technological powerhouse, but the undertaking is expected to take several years. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech rivalry puts home-grown innovation ‘at the heart’ of modernisation drive, President Xi vows
- ‘Talent is the foremost resource’, and bolstering China’s pool of professionals will be more heavily prioritised in the coming years, according to Xi Jinping’s report to party cadres
- Technological self-sufficiency and ‘winning the talent war’ are deemed critical steps toward gaining an upper hand as competition with US shows no sign of abating
