President Xi Jinping reiterated that “development is the top priority of the party” in his speech to the 20th congress. Photo: AP
China’s GDP ‘rebounded significantly’ in third quarter, state planning body says

  • The National Development and Reform Commission says China’s economic performance has been ‘outstanding’ from a global point of view
  • Unlike much of the world, China’s consumer inflation is only marginal, the job market steady and international payments stable, state planner says

Updated: 5:05pm, 17 Oct, 2022

