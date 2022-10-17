President Xi Jinping reiterated that “development is the top priority of the party” in his speech to the 20th congress. Photo: AP
China’s GDP ‘rebounded significantly’ in third quarter, state planning body says
- The National Development and Reform Commission says China’s economic performance has been ‘outstanding’ from a global point of view
- Unlike much of the world, China’s consumer inflation is only marginal, the job market steady and international payments stable, state planner says
