China’s young adults are seen to be wielding their “considerable” purchasing power to reshape China’s wine market, and it reflects how quickly consumption habits can change in the world’s second-largest economy. Millennials and members of Generation Z appear to be driving the trend that is expected to see China surpass all of its Asia-Pacific peers by 2026, in terms of wine purchases, according to new findings from London-based consultancy GlobalData. In its October 5 report, GlobalData said that the per capita expenditure on wine in China is expected to increase from US$35.60 in 2021 to US$60.10 in 2026. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region as a whole – including China – is expected to see per capita spending on wine increase from US$21.80 in 2021 to US$33.10 in 2026. China’s Gen Z splashes out on luxury, with little regard for debt “Wine is becoming a popular alcoholic drink among Chinese consumers, owing to its perceived health and beauty benefits, and the influence of Western lifestyle habits,” said Bobby Verghese, a consumer analyst at GlobalData. “Young millennials and Gen Z adults, who wield considerable purchasing power, are reshaping the Chinese wine market. “Wine vendors are adapting their product offerings, marketing and branding to suit this young cohort.” Despite many being largely dependent on their parents, China’s Gen Z consumers are among the highest spenders in the country, according to Daxue Consulting. Generation Z represents the segment of the population born from the latter half of the ’90s to the early 2010s, while millennials were born between the early ’80s and mid-’90s. Gen Z, colloquially known as zoomers, number around 233 million – about 17 per cent of the national population – and they spent nearly 5 trillion yuan (US$695 billion) in 2021, accounting for 11.2 per cent of all consumption in the country, according to a report by Guoyuan Securities last month. Some [buying trends] that could have lasted for five to 10 years in the past might only last for six months now Wang Yajin, China Europe International Business School By comparison, the US had nearly 70 million Gen Z members last year, accounting for just over 20 per cent of the population, according to figures from Statista. And a Bloomberg report indicated that this American group of “thrifty consumers” has about US$360 billion worth of disposable income, and they keep about a third of that in their savings. Wang Yajin, a marketing professor at the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), explained that consumption trends tend to shift quickly in China because the preferences and tastes of youngsters often change in a short period of time. “Some [buying trends] that could have lasted for five to 10 years in the past might only last for six months now,” she said, adding that while younger adults tend to have less disposable income than older generations, they are less inclined to save as much. The GlobalData report forecast that China’s wine market will grow from 268.6 billion yuan (US$37.4 billion) in 2021 to 462.4 billion yuan in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.5 per cent. Meanwhile, the entire Asia-Pacific wine market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.5 per cent from 2021 to 2028, according to New Delhi-based market research firm Databridge. GlobalData also expects the Asia-Pacific wine market to expand from an estimated US$70.9 billion this year to US$101.4 billion in 2026 – reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 9.4 per cent for the 2021-26 period. Ke Junnan, a 24-year-old accountant based in Shanghai, said he stocks up on red wine because “it brings out the delight in life”. “One-fifth of my spending goes to wine,” Ke added. “Besides wine, I’d also buy vape products and cigars because they’re like additional stylish and unique accessories. Wearing the vape pen on my neck makes me look young, while smoking cigars looks cool.” It’s a generational thing: China’s youth leading nation away from US culture Daxue Consulting, which has offices in France, Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong, identified China’s Gen Z consumers as “some of the highest spenders” in the country, in its report released at the end of September. It also noted how their shopping habits reflect the popularity of guochao , a trend that translates as “China chic” and has become increasingly embraced by the nation’s millennials and Gen Z. Gen Z’s consumption habits also heavily rely on social media and e-commerce, according to Daxue Consulting. Jiang Jiayue, a 27-year-old computer programmer based in Chongqing, described drinking wine as a “pretty luxurious” experience. Jiang also said he prefers to buy domestic goods whenever possible. This ranges from clothing to food. But he said he won’t completely avoid imported items, such as beef, which is not as highly produced in China as elsewhere. Wang with the CEIBS, however, stressed that Gen Z entails an entire age demographic, and that the consumption habits and preferences of its members are vast. “Sometimes the media and companies oversimplify Gen Z,” she said. “For example, they are not only fashionable, seeking uniqueness and enjoying life. A youngster who can’t get into university, who has to take a mundane job in a second- or third-tier city, can also be a Gen Z’er.” But their overall consumption trends, nonetheless, serve as a road map for retailers in building their brands in an increasingly competitive market while adapting to utilise new communication channels to reach their targeted customers, she said.