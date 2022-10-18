Many of China’s struggling entrepreneurs appear to be stumbling through the dark, desperate for a glimmer of hope in fraught economic times. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s ‘rattled’ private firms with little confidence await signs, reassurances that some fear will not come
- From its zero-Covid policy and heavy-handed regulations to deteriorating international relations in a weakened global environment, China faces a ‘storm’ like it’s never seen
- Hard-hit entrepreneurs are stumbling through the dark, investor nerves are frayed, and all they can do is wait for what might come out of this week’s party congress
