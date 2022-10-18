06:23
Xi Jinping charts China’s future course at 20th party congress
China prioritises hi-tech at ‘top of all economic policies’ as Xi Jinping refines 2035 development goals
- President Xi Jinping laid out China’s overall development goals for 2035 in his speech on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the 20th party congress
- The previous 2035 development vision was released together with the five-year plan for 2021-25 in March
