China’s Ministry of Education is asking university students to help it better understand their job preferences and struggles. Photo: AFP
China asks upcoming university graduates what they want in a job, as employment struggles weigh on economy
- New Ministry of Education survey is Beijing’s latest attempt to assess and strengthen its job market where nearly 1 in 5 college graduates are out of work
- Employers are also being asked about their hiring plans for the coming years
